(BIVN) – A powerful cold front could bring severe weather to Hawaiʻi island towards the end on the weekend, according to a Special Weather Statement from forecasters on Friday.

From the National Weather Service statement issued at 3:56 p.m. on December 16:

A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep across the state on Monday. Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages.

Thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some thunderstorms could become strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday. Any thunderstorms during this time frame could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail over any portion of the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during thunderstorms. At this time, chances for widespread flash flooding do not appear to be high. However, leeward communities could experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday into Monday.

Additionally, the powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate a large northwest swell that will affect the islands. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for high surf and significant wave run-up with possible coastal impacts along exposed north and west facing shores.

It’s too early at this time to be specific about the details of the timing or strength of this weather event. Your National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation. You should remain alert for later statements, and possible watches and warnings for this weather event as the details become more clear. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, local media and internet sources for the latest information.