(BIVN) – There were 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, holding steady from the 1,191 cases reported last week. Of those, 138 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, about the same as the 135 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 87 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 30 cases

96771 (Puna mauka/Mountain View) – 16 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 21 cases

96740 (Kona) – 37 cases

96743 (Waimea/Kohala) – 14 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.3%, down from the 5.4% reported the week before.

Holiday COVID Safety Precautions

The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a news release on Wednesday, encouraging island residents to celebrate the holidays safely by taking simple steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Get a bivalent booster at your doctor’s office, neighborhood clinic, or pharmacy

Stay home if sick

Wear masks indoors, when traveling, and when with vulnerable people

Gather outdoors. If you must gather indoors, open windows and use fans to improve ventilation

Limit gathering sizes

Take an at-home test before meeting with kūpuna and others at high risk of severe illness

Wash or sanitize hands frequently

“The past few years COVID-19 illness increased during the holidays after people got together to celebrate,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “We encourage celebrations, but urge people to take steps to protect one another, especially people at high-risk including kūpuna, those with underlying health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems.”