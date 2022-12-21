(BIVN) – A kona low weather system that swept through the Hawaiian islands on Monday left residents in the rural areas of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele feeling trapped, without power, surrounded by roads that were closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

The County of Hawaiʻi has released a Damage Assessment Survey for residents affected by the storm. “The survey helps to ensure that the County can send a damage assessor to assess the damage caused by the recent storm,” a County news release stated. “Data collected from the survey will allow County officials to determine if our jurisdiction qualifies for any state or federal assistance, as well as to assist with hazard mitigation planning. Residents should be mindful that completing the Damage Assessment Survey is not an application for assistance. Affected parties still need to file claims with their insurance companies.”