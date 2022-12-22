(BIVN) – Both the Kona and Puna Community Development Plans need new Action Committee members.

The County of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday announced it is seeking applicants for the two CDP Action Committees. According to the office of Mayor Mitch Roth:

The purpose of CDPs is to 1) translate the General Plan’s broad statements into actions specific within the CDP planning area, 2) improve and advance community resilience, and 3) provide civic dialogue for community engagement. The Action Committees (AC) are responsible for implementing resident-driven solutions from the CDPs that positively transform their communities in partnership with a network of businesses, non-profits, and community leaders. Committee members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the County Council.

The County says the AC members must reside in the CDP planning area, and are required to make the following commitments:

Duration of Commitment: willing and able to commit to a term of up to four (4) years.

Time Commitment: willing and able to 1) attend regular (quarterly) meetings during evenings; and 2) invest a minimum of eight (8) hours of work each month advancing CDP implementation through priority projects and initiatives.

Personal Commitment: possess 1) a deep love for their community, 2) a passion for equity, and 3) a motivation to work for the greater good of their community.

Learning Commitment: willing and able to 1) attend training workshops relative to facilitation, network development, local government, planning processes, equitable community engagement, etc.; and 2) work with the community to identify other capacity-building needs and opportunities.

Action Commitment: willing and able to 1) develop priorities and a work plan to implement community actions in the CDPs; 2) intentionally and explicitly engage all factions of their community with specific attention to those who are marginalized and underrepresented, and 3) organize and attend public meetings and workshops.

Collaboration Commitment: willing and able to 1) be a point of contact for CDP and AC initiatives; 2) develop partnerships with individuals, non-profits, businesses, and community groups/associations; 3) transmit project updates and involvement opportunities regularly to their CDP region; 4) document and share lessons learned/successes with CDP ACs around the island, and 5) agree to follow meeting ground rules and operating principles of the Action Committee and Planning Department.

To apply, residents are asked to visit the County boards & commissions website, or contact Pōmaikaʻi Bartolome at pbartolome@hawaiicounty.gov.