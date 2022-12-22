(BIVN) – A shelter has been opened at the Honokaʻa Sports Complex for residents impacted by the recent severe weather.

There are no active weather advisories or warnings for Hawaiʻi island, however many residents in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele are still without utilities following the powerful kona low that swept through Hawaiʻi on Monday.

Emergency officials say the shelter is pet friendly, but your pet must be in a pet carrier.

“For those planning to shelter at the Honokaʻa Sports Complex, please bring all necessary personal items for your stay, to include sleeping gear, change of clothing, and food for yourself and your pets,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated.

From a County news release issued on Thursday:

Hawaiʻi County has opened a shelter at the Honokaʻa Gymnasium as a last resort in anticipation of extended power outages in the area due to damages from the recent Kona Low weather system that impacted various areas of Hawaiʻi Island. The neighborhoods of Ahualoa and Kukuihaele are particularly impacted. Hawaiian Electric has been diligently working to restore power to impacted communities and is bringing in additional crews from neighboring islands to help with restoration in the Honokaʻa area. The shelter has access to power, and the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be on-site to assist in County efforts. The shelter is also pet friendly. “We’ve been in constant communication with Hawaiian Electric through the storm and continue to work together to ensure that essential services are restored to our residents in a timely manner,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “DPW Crews have been working around the clock to clear debris and repair roadways so that Hawaiian Electric is able to do their critical work. We owe those on the frontlines our deepest gratitude as they continue to selflessly serve our communities through the holiday season.”

Residents impacted by the kona low weather system are asked to fill out the Civil Defenses Damage Assessment.