(BIVN) – This holiday season, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources is telling the story of “Christmas” a native ʻakiapōlāʻau honeycreeper, and the ongoing efforts to save endemic Hawaiian birds from extinction.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The fate of several types of Hawaiian honeycreepers hangs in the balance, with the possibility of at least two species going extinct in the very near future. ʻAkiapōlāʻau, a Hawaiian honeycreeper endemic to Hawai‘i Island, have long, curved beaks evolved to fill the niche occupied by woodpeckers. They feed on insects from the branches of native trees and nectar from flowers shaped like their bills and also look for larvae on the forest floor. An endangered species, there are only around 1,900 ʻakiapōlāʻau remaining. One ʻakiapōlāʻau is named Christmas because of the red and green leg band put on him by researchers to identify him when he’s caught in mist nets in the sprawling 19,000-acre Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve (NAR), outside Hilo.

Christmas, or Mele, is nine-years-old and believed to be the oldest living ʻakiapōlāʻau in the wild. Bird researchers, like Bret Nainoa Mossman, routinely use nets to catch numerous species of honeycreepers to test them for avian malaria, the disease that is threatening ʻakiapōlāʻau and all Hawaiian honeycreepers, some with imminent extinction. “1,900 birds seem like a high number, but ʻakiapōlāʻau have been on the endangered species list since 1967 because of their low population and reproductive numbers, a fragmented population and habitat loss. However, aggressive forest restoration, predator control, and removal of feral ungulates in the natural area reserve and by neighboring watershed partners is painting a really heartening story,” Mossman explained. ʻAkiapōlāʻau population increases can be attributed to those decades of forest management and restoration, and recent efforts to reduce feline and rodent predators. Mossman added, “We’re also particularly excited about the ʻōmaʻo because they eat fruit and are doing some planting (forest restoration) for us. They’re actually helping us to regenerate the native forest even quicker than if we were doing it ourselves.”