(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s 96th Police Recruit Class graduated on Friday, during a special ceremony held at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Police personnel, guest speakers, and family members of the recruits were in attendance.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The 96th Police Recruit Class began their training on July 1, 2022. They started off as strangers who had come together from a variety of backgrounds and previous career paths. In the end, after six months of intensive training, they graduated with a class of seven police recruits.

Class Officers include Officer Kimberly Palea-Springer, Class President and Officer Hunter Rapoza, Vice President.

Other members of the class are Zachary Hale, Patrick Manila, Israel Mata, Tammy Messina, and Andrew Padilla.

Special recognition was given to those recruit officers who achieved outstanding performance during the course of academic training. The Academic Award was awarded to Officer Kimberly Palea-Springer who attained and upheld the highest grade point average on weekly and certification examinations. Officer Israel Mata was presented with the Firearms Award for his interest and proficiency in the use of firearms and for attaining the highest rating in firearms training. Recipients of the academic and firearms awards will have their names engraved on a perpetual plaque, which is displayed in the department’s training room.

Officer Hunter Rapoza was recognized with the Physical Fitness Award for excelling and maintaining his level of physical conditioning.

Our newly graduated officers will now undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before they are qualified to work alone.

Hawai‘i Police Department 96th Recruit Class Picture:

Left to Right: Patrick Manila, Andrew Padilla, Hunter Rapoza, Tammy Messina, Kimberly Palea-Springer, Zachary Hale, and Israel Mata.