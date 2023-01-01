(BIVN) – The year 2023 began with a magnitude-3.8 earthquake, below the water and to the west of Hawaiʻi island.

At 8:34 a.m. on Sunday morning, the earthquake struck 24 miles under the ocean, due west of Okoe Bay, and almost 30 miles from Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

The earthquake was not strong enough to trigger a tsunami warning for Hawaiʻi.

In the two hours that followed the quake, only 43 people reported feeling the event on the USGS Did You Feel It? webpage.