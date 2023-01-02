(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of the Big Island through early Tuesday morning.

A large northwest swell (310-320 degrees) is expected to produce surf of 7 to 10 feet from Upolu Point in North Kohala through South Kona through tomorrow afternoon.

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents can make swimming difficult and dangerous,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials.”