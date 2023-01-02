(BIVN) – U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele’s term in the 117th Congress will come to an end on Tuesday morning. On the final day of the 117th Congress, Kahele and his senior staff shared a video “mahalo message”, thanking the constituents and communities throughout the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaiʻi.

Jill Tokuda, the member-elect for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, will take Kahele’s place in Washington D.C. going forward.

In a news release, Kahele said he will “immediately return to full time employment as a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 Captain and continue his service to Hawaiʻi and the Nation as a Lt Colonel in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard.”

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your United States Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District,” said Congressman Kahele. “Just two years ago, I was sworn into office with my wife Maria and our daughters by my side holding the personal bible of Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka. Two years later, as I leave Washington, I am extremely proud of the work Team Kahele accomplished and the aloha spirit we brought to our nation’s capital.”