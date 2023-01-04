(BIVN) – There were 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,095 cases reported the week before. Of those, 148 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, the exact same number of cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 103 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 38 cases

96771 (Puna mauka/Mountain View) – 13 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 23 cases

96740 (Kona) – 27 cases

96743 (Waimea/Kohala) – 17 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week remained at 4.9%, the same number that was reported the week before.