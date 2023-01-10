(BIVN) – Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope charged with obstruction of the Mauna Kea Access Road in 2019 will not be re-prosecuted, according to a statement by the State of Hawaiʻi.

On Tuesday, Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez stated:

“I am declining re-prosecution of the individuals who were charged in connection with the obstruction of Mauna Kea Access Road on July 17, 2019. After extensive litigation in the original prosecution, dismissal of the cases in 2022, and careful consideration of the benefits of re-prosecution to the State of Hawaiʻi, I have decided that the continued pursuit of these cases is not in the best interests of the people of the State of Hawaiʻi. The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to upholding the rule of law, and any violations of State law will remain subject to prosecution to the fullest extent possible.”

“I appreciate the Attorney General’s decision to dismiss the charges against our kūpuna who peacefully protested at Mauna Kea three years ago,” said Governor Josh Green. “The time has come to build a new pathway forward that considers all people and is respectful of our host culture. This is the kind of justice we want to see for our kūpuna, who stood up for what they believe in—their culture and their ancestors. I will work to find a way forward together.”

The construction of the TMT is currently on hold, as the National Science Foundation goes through a lengthy process in consideration of providing federal funding for the international observatory project.