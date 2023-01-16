(BIVN) – Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of an elderly couple in a Panaʻewa area home in Hilo on Monday morning. The 21-year-old grandson of the victims has been arrested.

Police closed Makalika Street between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue for the several hours in order to investigate the incident. Motorists were detoured to Lama Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a homicide investigation following an early morning incident on Makalika Street in Hilo that left two dead.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, South Hilo patrol officers responded to an unknown-type disturbance at a residence located on Makalika Street.

Responding officers determined that two elderly persons within the residence were deceased, and a 28-year-old male had also received potentially life-threatening injuries to his head. The injuries to the victims appeared to be stab-wound type injuries. The responsible, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Ho, was being restrained by family members. He was arrested without incident.

Ho is a grandson of the deceased victims.

The deceased victims, both age 68, have been identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo. The 28-year-old victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head and was subsequently released.

Ho was also taken to Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands. Following treatment, he was taken to the Hilo police cellblock.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as a first-degree murder.

Detectives are currently working on a search warrant for the residence. Upon execution of the warrant, the scene will be processed, and the deceased will be taken to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death.

Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for Tuesday morning, January 17, to determine the exact cause of death.