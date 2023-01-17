(BIVN) – The owners of the Big Island Delights cookie & candy company, who were killed in a reported double homicide at their Panaʻewa home, are being remembered for the community contributions in Hilo today.

Police reported on Monday that Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine both died, at the age of 68, after sustaining “stab-wound type injuries” at their Makalika Street on Monday morning.

Also, police say a 28-year-old victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head and was subsequently released.

21-year-old Joshua Ho, the grandson of the Takamines, was arrested without incident. Police say they are investigating the incident as a first-degree murder.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth issued the following statement on Tuesday: