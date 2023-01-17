(BIVN) – The next informational session on the draft Transient Accommodation Rental rules proposal is set for this week.
From a County notice:
On Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Council members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball, and the Hawaii County Department of Planning will be holding a second informational session on the draft transient accommodation rental proposal. Those interested in attending the webinar can register at: tinyurl.com/4ycnwfcu
In addition to the webinar, Council Members Kierkiewicz and Kimball have created an informational webpage at hawaiicountytar.com which has the latest draft proposal, frequently asked questions, and a form to submit questions or comments on the proposal. This webpage is provided form informational purposes only, is subject to change, and is not an official webpage of the County of Hawaii.
Hawaiʻi County Councilmembers Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball on November 21, 2022 hosted a community informational briefing on the proposed changes, which was published to YouTube (video above).
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Nearly four years after the initial short-term vacation rental ordinance was adopted, county officials are considering changes to the code.