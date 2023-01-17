(BIVN) – The next informational session on the draft Transient Accommodation Rental rules proposal is set for this week.

From a County notice:

On Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Council members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball, and the Hawaii County Department of Planning will be holding a second informational session on the draft transient accommodation rental proposal. Those interested in attending the webinar can register at: tinyurl.com/4ycnwfcu

In addition to the webinar, Council Members Kierkiewicz and Kimball have created an informational webpage at hawaiicountytar.com which has the latest draft proposal, frequently asked questions, and a form to submit questions or comments on the proposal. This webpage is provided form informational purposes only, is subject to change, and is not an official webpage of the County of Hawaii.