(BIVN) – The January 17, 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom was marked by an inaugural event held by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Tuesday. The event also marked the 7th annual National Day of Racial Healing.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

In an effort to mark 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the 7th annual National Day of Racial Healing, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa held an inaugural event, Hawaiʻi Kuʻu Home Aloha (Hawaiʻi my beloved home). Hosted by the UH Mānoa Native Hawaiian Place of Learning Advancement Office (NHPoL), more than 200 participants gathered on campus across McCarthy Mall to participate in free activities to promote learning, connection and deep reflection. “Our goal was to bring folks from various communities from across Hawai‘i together to build pilina–-connections and relationships-–as a critical step in working together to take care of our shared beloved home,” said Kaiwipunikauikawēkiu Punihei Lipe, UH Mānoa Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer. Students, faculty, staff and members of the community took part in a variety of workshops throughout the day from oli (chant) to meditation and mālama ʻāina (care for the land). The first-ever event opened with learning an oli, composed by Kumu R. Keawe Lopes, Jr., director of the UH Mānoa Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language. UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno was among attendees who learned Lopes’ chant composition, Welina Mānoa which honors the elements unique to the ahupuaʻa (land division) where the university is located. “I was struck by people who made comments, several of them used the word grounded. A few expressed gratitude that before they had to run off to class it was good to get grounded in this place,” said Provost Bruno. “I thought that was super.” A group of attendees also opted to connect with ʻāina joining UH Mānoa Campus Arboretum Curator Nōweo Kai. They engaged in huli ka lima i lalo (turn your hands to the ground) and learned how to care for meakanu (plants) on the Mānoa campus. Participants were also invited to share their moʻolelo (story) out loud through an innovative writing workshop hosted by playwright and story coach Sean Dunnington. The activity centered around expressing one’s experience of Hawaiʻi as home.