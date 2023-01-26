(BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools at a Halekauila Street facility.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it has reached a settlement with the operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck in Hilo, to resolve a claim of “violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

From the U.S. EPA news release: