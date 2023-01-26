(BIVN) – The Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa will host a Lunar New Year Celebration and Monthly Night Market this Friday.

From the Kings’ Shops news release:

Kings’ Shops brings back its popular Lunar New Year celebration and continues its ongoing Night Market shopping event this Friday, January 27th.

From 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot by Roy’s, Kings’ Shops hosts its regular Night Market with live music, food trucks, and over 20 vendors with the Big Island products, local artwork, and other artisan goods. From 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Kings’ Shops patrons can also enjoy lion dance performances by Big Island Lion Dance who will perform at center stage before visiting with stores.

“Celebrating with ‘ohana and supporting local are so important to us at Kings’ Shops,” said general manager Johh Alwine. “We have a lot of wonderful events planned this year to do both, and we look forward to kicking off the new year with two events on one night.”

Often invited to perform at auspicious occasions such as weddings, birthdays, grand openings, and other celebrations throughout the year to bring good luck, Big Island Lion Dance members train in traditional and freestyle lion dancing. Traditional lion dancing is based on a foundation of discipline taught in the martial art of Kung Fu. Freestyle lion dance adds elements of theatrics and acrobatics routines.

As years passed, the Lucky Lion was joined by the Smart Lion and the Fierce Lion. The Lucky Lion has a yellow face, white eyebrows and beard, and a purple horn; The Smart Lion sports a red face, black beard and eyebrows, yellow eyes, a green nose, and a purple horn; and the Fierce Lion features a black, white, and green head featuring black eyebrows and beard, red eyes, broken ears, a green nose, jutting teeth, an iron horn, and many small bells on the black and white body.

Celebrate the cultures that make Hawai‘i special and support local at Kings’ Shops this weekend and throughout 2023.