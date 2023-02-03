(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has issued a news release concerning an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday morning on Kumukoa Street in Hilo.

Hawai‘i Island police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning in Hilo.

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 11:35 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Kukuau Street in Hilo, for a report of an active vehicle theft from a residence. Responding officers contacted the victim who provided a description of the suspect, later identified as a 32-year-old man from Hilo, and stated he had just left the area on foot. Additional responding officers immediately canvassed the area looking for the suspect.

At approximately 11:56 a.m., officers located a male matching the suspect description walking south on Kumukoa Street. As officers attempted to contact the man to identify him, he immediately began to run away, at which point he was observed reaching into his waistband area, pulling out a dark-colored pistol, and turning his body towards the officers. One of the officers pursuing the suspect drew his weapon, and clear verbal commands were given by officers. The suspect ignored the officers’ lawful commands, and one officer subsequently discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect in the upper shoulder area.

Police officers on scene immediately performed first aid on the suspect until Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived and took over. The suspect was then arrested and transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical CenterHilo Medical Center. He remains hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

There were no reported injuries to bystanders or the responding officers.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

The Office of Professional Standards has initiated a standard internal administrative investigation. The involved officer is a five-year veteran of the department, and will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of this incident.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.