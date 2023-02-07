(BIVN) – An effort to create a new “Animal Control And Protection Agency” to serve Hawaiʻi island is moving forward.

A Hawaiʻi County Council committee on Tuesday heard Bill 22, which would establish “an independent agency to provide for the care and maintenance of impounded animals and to fulfill the functions and requirements of Hawaii Revised Statutes, Chapters 143 and 711 relating to the protection of animals.”

The measure, introduced by Councilmembers Heather Kimball and Cindy Evans, was given a positive recommendation by the Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs.

Prior to the meeting, the administration of Mayor Mitch Roth issued a news release in support of the legislative effort: