(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for a large area of Hawaiʻi island until Friday evening.

“Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday,” forecasters wrote. “The high will drive strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and downwind of island terrain.”

East winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected. The winds will be even stronger at the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, with gusts over 60 mph possible.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Due to the Wind Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says: