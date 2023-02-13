(BIVN) – A project to resurface Kino’ole Street in Hilo, in phases from Wailuku Drive to Mohouli Street, will take place for the remainder of February.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Highways-Maintenance Division says all roadwork will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

The anticipated work/section schedule (subject to change):

Section 1: Wailuku Dr. to Waiānuenue Ave. – February 13-14

Wailuku Dr. to Waiānuenue Ave. – February 13-14 Section 2: Waiānuenue Ave. to Haili St. – February 15-16

Waiānuenue Ave. to Haili St. – February 15-16 Section 3: Haili St. to Mamo St. – February 17 and 21

Haili St. to Mamo St. – February 17 and 21 Section 4: Mamo St. to Ponohawai St. – February 22-23

Mamo St. to Ponohawai St. – February 22-23 Section 5: Ponohawai St. to Hualalai St. – February 24 and 27

Ponohawai St. to Hualalai St. – February 24 and 27 Section 6: Hualalai St. to Wailoa St. – February 28 to March 1

Hualalai St. to Wailoa St. – February 28 to March 1 Section 7: Wailoa St. to Mohouli St. – March 2-3

County officials are asking that no cars be parked on the roadside for the duration of the resurfacing work. “Expect one lane closure during the day, with Hawai’i Police Department directing traffic,” the County said.