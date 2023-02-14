(BIVN) – An earthquake located just off the south side of Hawaiʻi shook the Big Island on Tuesday evening at 9:27 p.m. HST.

The preliminary Magnitude 4.8 was measured at a depth of 20 miles, and was located in the Pacific Ocean roughly 8 miles southeast of the town of Pahala.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected from the earthquake. “However… some areas may have experienced shaking,” the emergency officials reported.

UPDATE – (10 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on the earthquake, adding that “if the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially structural and utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.”

UPDATE – (10:15 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, and added that the event was part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.

The USGS reported no damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected, based on the earthquake intensity of “V – Moderate shaking” on the Maximum Modified Mercalli Scale.