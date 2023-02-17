UPDATE – (9:45 a.m.) – A Flash Flood Warning was issued for an area of Kaʻū, where flooding closed Highway 11. Shelters have been opened for residents.

(BIVN) – A Flood Watch, High Surf Advisory, and Winter Storm Warning continue to be in effect for Hawaiʻi island, as a plume of tropical moisture remains over the islands for the next few days.

The National Weather Service says areas of particular concern still include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an updated message on Friday morning:

This is a Weather Update for Friday, February 17th at 6:00 am. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaii Island. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for the Kau, Puna, and Hilo Districts of Hawaii Island through this morning and a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaii Island through Saturday evening. Be advised: No roads are reported closed at this time, but be aware that road closures may occur at any time without warning. Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around, don't drown. There are no beach closures at this time and Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; when in doubt, don't go out. Thank you for listening and have a safe morning. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Here is an updated Area Forecast Discussion, written by the National Weather Service at 3:28 a.m., indicating that rainfall totals have “underachieved thus far”, but that Hawaiʻi island will take the brunt of the heavy rain. From the NWS: