(BIVN) – A public hearing on Hawaiʻi County’s Shared Ride Taxi Program will be held in March.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Mass Transit Agency proposes to amend its administrative rules of practice and procedure and has scheduled a hearing on the rules for March 24, 2023, at the Aupuni Center Conference Room. The Public Hearing will start at 1:30 p.m.

Pursuant to Chapter 91, Section 3 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, the Mass Transit Agency proposes to revise administrative rules regarding its Shared Ride Taxi Program. The revisions repeal the previous administrative rules in their entirety. In addition, the revisions will allow the County of Hawai‘i to subsidize up to $15.40 per trip, which will result in the elimination of taxi coupons.

The meeting is also available via Zoom at the following link.

Meeting ID: 160 870 0954

Passcode: 670023

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing to share their views about the proposed revisions either orally or in writing. Written testimony may be submitted by mail, email (heleonbus@hawaiicounty.gov), or fax (808-961-8745) to Ms. Tiffany Kai, Transit Program Manager, Mass Transit Agency, 25 Aupuni Street, Hilo, HI 96720, provided it is received no later than 12:00 noon on March 4, 2023. All written and oral submissions will be fully considered and included in the hearing record.

Draft revisions are available for viewing and printing from the Mass Transit Agency website at: heleonbus.org starting on February 24, 2023, or copies of the proposed rule amendments are also available at the Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal, 329 Kamehameha Avenue, Hilo, Hawaii, or by mail/email before the hearings upon request. Hard copies cost $1.00 for the first page and .10 for each additional page. Copies may be mailed to interested persons after payment of copy fees and postage are received. Please call 808-961-8744, option 7, to request copies.

The meeting rooms are accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or special accommodations to participate in the public hearing effectively shall make all requests at least ten (10) business days before the hearing by calling 808-961-8744, option 7. This notice and copies of the proposed rule amendments are available in alternate formats when you ask.