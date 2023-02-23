(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues, but it has been greatly diminished over the past three days.

Today, the eastern and central-vents inside Halemaʻumaʻu are not erupting. The western-lake remains active, but with weak lava flows. Very little lava is circulating within the lake, which is mostly crusted over. Intermittent crustal overturns can be seen on the live US Geological Survey webcam.

Video recorded by the webcam on Thursday shows how the crustal foundering process spreads across the lava lake. The foundering occurs when a segment of cool lava crust on the surface of the lake suddenly sinks into the less-dense liquid below it. The crustal foundering leads to surface renewal, and can occur repeatedly throughout the life of a lava lake.

Tilt shows a deflationary-trend over the past 24 hours. Volcanic tremor has dropped slightly, but remains above background levels.

Scientists say eruptive activity is expected to resume at the surface, when the summit re-inflates to the levels observed prior to the drop on February 17th.