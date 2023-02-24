(BIVN) – A body was discovered floating in Hilo Bay on Thursday, and police are now investigating the circumstances.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday afternoon, February 23, 2023, shortly after 4:15 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the Hilo Bayfront area after a caller reported observing a body floating in the water 200 yards offshore. The fire department chopper immediately located the lifeless body and brought it ashore.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

The victim has been tentatively identified as a 59-year-old Big Island man; however, positive identification is pending, and police are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and officially pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m.

Police have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled for today to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.