(BIVN) – A single-vehicle crash on Highway 137 in Puna left one man dead on Saturday evening.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that patrol officers responded to the scene near the 13 mile-marker in Pāhoa at 7:37 p.m. on Sunday. According to a police news release:

… Puna patrol officers determined that a male operator and female passenger were occupants of a 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling south on Highway 137, in Pāhoa, when it veered off into the right shoulder and struck an embankment, sending the vehicle airborne. The vehicle then struck a nearby tree before coming to a rest.

The driver, a 41-year-old Pāhoa man, was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. that evening. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver’s identify is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of the family.

The passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Pahoa, sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Hilo Medical Center for further treatment.

At this time, police believe that speed and inattention are contributing factors to this collision.