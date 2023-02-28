(BIVN) – A vacant, single story dwelling in Hawaiian Paradise Park burned to the ground on Monday evening.

The home, located on corner of Makuʻu Drive and 23rd Avenue, was said by neighbors to be a known squatter house, according to the fire department. The driveway was “cluttered with rubbish and broken vehicles.”

Firefighters arrived to the incident and found the post and pier structure to be 75% to 100% fully involved in fire. “Due to structural collapse imminent, defensive strategy was assumed,” the fire department wrote in a later report. “No nearby structures were threatened.”

The fire was contained without spreading to other homes or brush. Hawaiian Electric confirmed the power lines were de-energized, and police provided traffic control. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.