(BIVN) – A 75-year-old Utah woman was pronounced dead on Monday, after she was pulled from the waters off South Kona on Monday.

Hawai’i Island police officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at 11:55 a.m. HST on February 27th. The swimmer, later identified as Carol Mugleston of Layton, Utah, was brought to shore at Hōnaunau Boat Ramp. The bystanders who extricated Mugleston began CPR until first responders from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department arrived.

Attempts to resuscitate Mugleston at the scene were unsuccessful. Paramedics transported Mugleston to the Kona Community Hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead at 1:13 p.m.

Police say they have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Hawaiʻi police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.