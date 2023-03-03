(BIVN) – On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Police Department renewed their request for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Hilo resident, Ralpheal Alfred Kanani Silva.
Police say Silva’s family and friends have not been seen or heard from by him since November 22, 2018, on Auwae Road in Hilo.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Silva is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to the disappearance of Silva to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 961-2251 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
