UPDATE – (4:25 p.m.) – This story is being updated here.

UPDATE – (1 p.m.) – Following a public advisory concerning law enforcement activity in the Lower Kalōpā area of the Hāmākua district (original report below), Hawaiʻi Police are reporting the “armed and dangerous” man whom officers are searching for is Ronald Kahihikolo.

Earlier this week, Kahihikolo was named as a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. A 42-year-old woman was wounded in the incident, police reported, and she was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, police wrote:

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ronald Kahihikolo, who is wanted for attempted murder and numerous outstanding bench warrants. Kahihikolo is believed to be in the Hāmākua area and was last seen shortly before noon on Friday, March 10, 2023, on foot in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker in the lower Kalopa area. Kahihikolo is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads “greed”. Last seen wearing a plaid shirt with jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police caution members of the public not to approach Kahihikolo and to immediately call 911 if they see him. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID. This is an unfolding and ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

(BIVN) – At 11:55 a.m. on Friday, the Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a public alert, advising the public of law enforcement activity in the Lower Kalōpā area of the Hāmākua district.

“The Hawaii Police Department is searching for an armed suspect last seen on foot in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker,” a police Nixle alert stated. “The suspect was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans. He is 5’7″, 215lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to be armed and considered dangerous.”

“Please avoid the area while police search for him and report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911,” police said.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.