(BIVN) – Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted murder investigation, following a Tuesday shooting in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, in Ocean View and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, 44-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to a report of a woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute in the 92-2000 block of Outrigger Drive in Ocean View. The 42-year-old woman sought medical attention for the gunshot wound at the Ocean View Fire Station. She was subsequently transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment where she remains in stable condition.

Area II Juvenile Aid Section personnel are continuing this investigation.

Kahihikolo is wanted for attempted murder in connection with this incident and for numerous outstanding bench warrants. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads “greed”.

Police caution members of the public not to approach Kahihikolo and to immediately contact police if they see him.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident, or who has information on Kahihikolo’s whereabouts, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Blayne Matsui at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304, or via email at blayne.matsui@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.