(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have apprehended 44-year old Ronald Kahihikolo, who was the subject of a manhunt that intensified after a police chase on Friday.

Police say Kahihikolo was located in the Hāmākua district “near Highway 19 at the 39.5 mile marker at 10:57 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.”

“There is no threat to community at this time,” the police message stated.

Kahihikolo was wanted for attempted murder and numerous outstanding bench warrants.

“More information will be forthcoming later today,” police said. “This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Hawai‘i Island police thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”