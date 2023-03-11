(BIVN) – On Saturday evening, Hawaiʻi Island Police announced 44-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo of Ocean View and 26-year-old Jacqueline Keana‘aina of Kailua-Kona have been charged with a slew of offenses, and bail has been set, following their arrests.

Kahihikolo, apprehended on Saturday morning after an intense law enforcement search in Hāmākua, is facing attempted murder, abuse of a family member, car theft, and firearms charges. “A wanted fugitive with numerous outstanding bench warrants, Kahihikolo had been the subject of a five-day manhunt after police initiated an attempted murder investigation following a domestic disturbance shooting on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, in Ocean View,” police stated in a news release.

Keana‘aina was charged with criminal felony and misdemeanor offenses following the officer-involved-shooting incident in Kona on Friday, March 10th. Police on Saturday identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Kona as 32-year-old Kainoa Kahele-Bishop.

From Hawaiʻi Police:

On Friday morning, plainclothes Area II Vice detectives received information that Ronald Kahihikolo was in the Kona area and in the company of individuals who were in possession of two stolen vehicles, a silver Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan.



As Vice detectives began canvassing the area, officers observed the Chevy Malibu, containing a male driver, later identified as 32-year-old Kainoa Kahele-Bishop, of Kailua-Kona, and a female passenger, later identified as Keana‘aina, traveling southbound on Kamakaeha Avenue.



When detectives attempted to contact the pair as the Malibu came to a stop at the intersection of Kamakaeha Avenue and Palani Road, Kahele-Bishop ignored the officers’ lawful commands to show them his hands and began reaching for an object. Fearing for their safety, two detectives discharged their duty weapons, striking Kahele-Bishop, who unfortunately died at the scene. After executing a search warrant on the Chevy Malibu, detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section recovered two firearms—a loaded sawed-off shotgun and an unloaded bolt-action rifle, more than 25 rounds of ammunition, one spent round of ammunition, and eight credit cards (not belonging to either of the occupants). Kahele-Bishop had an outstanding parole violation with the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority. He was also a person of interest in an attempted burglary investigation that occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the 92-8000 block of Tiki Lane in Ocean View. Keana‘aina suffered minor injuries in the traffic crash and was treated at the scene by Hawaii Fire Department medics. She was then arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station.

As the shooting incident was occurring, the white Dodge sedan, believed to be driven by Kahihikolo, was seen traveling northbound towards Waimea. Kahihikolo abandoned the vehicle less than two hours later in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker in the Hāmākua district. Following an extensive multi-agency search by land and air that included HPD’s Special Response Team, HPD K9 scent-detection dogs, air assets from Hawai‘i Fire Department, as well as assistance from FBI personnel, Kahihikolo was arrested Saturday morning, March 11, just before 11 a.m., in the same vicinity where he abandoned the Dodge sedan. Investigators with Area II Juvenile Aid Section and Area I Criminal Investigation Section subsequently executed a search warrant on the recovered stolen Dodge.

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday afternoon, Kahihikolo was charged with:

second-degree attempted murder

abuse of a family/household member

ownership/possession of a firearm prohibited

carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

first-degree theft

resisting an order to stop

contempt of court

two counts of violations of conditions of release on bail, recognizance, or supervised release

two counts of discharge of sureties

Police say Kahihikolo’s bail was set at $263,000. He remains in police custody awaiting his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday morning, March 13, at Hilo District Court.

Keana‘aina was charged with:

first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle

unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

two counts of ownership/possession of a firearm prohibited

ownership/possession of ammunition prohibited

place to keep loaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers

place to keep unloaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers

carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway

eight counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

revocation of probation

discharge of sureties

Police added that Keana‘aina was also charged with first-degree attempted burglary “stemming from an attempted residential break-in on Sunday, February 26, on Tiki Lane in Ocean View. Kahele-Bishop was a person of interest in that investigation.”

Keana‘aina’s bail was set at $323,000. She remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance on Monday morning, March 13, at Kona District Court.