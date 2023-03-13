(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and scientists on Monday reported that the resumption of activity at the summit no longer appears to be imminent.

Lava is no longer flowing on the crater floor, and things have been quiet for about a week. Scientists recorded an earthquake swarm on the afternoon of March 11th, but later that evening, USGS summit tiltmeters began to record a deflationary signal. Seismicity has since returned to background levels.

A sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 250 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on February 28.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says no unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Although the eruption looks like it will remain paused for the time being, “it is possible that another intrusion or resumption at the summit may occur in the near future with little or no warning”, scientists say.

For now, the Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea, and issue daily updates.