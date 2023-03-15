(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and recently scientists visited the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor and observed no active lava present on the surface.

On March 10th, geologists from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory visited the summit, and – for the first time – set foot on the main island that was created during the initial hours of the December 2020 eruption.

“The geologists are studying the deposits on the surface of the island as well as the constituents of the island itself to learn more about the first part of the 2020 unique eruption, when lava encountered the water lake that was previously in Halema‘uma‘u crater,” the USGS HVO wrote. The island “has a thin surface of glassy spatter and tephra from the more recent Halema‘uma‘u eruptions that started in September 2021 and January 2023,” the geologists reported.

From the Kīlauea activity update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted on Wednesday, March 15: