(BIVN) – A man was bitten by a shark on Sunday while swimming in the waters of Anaehoʻomalu Bay.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the incident at 12:42 p.m.

According to a fire department news release, the male – said to be in his 60’s – was swimming about 200 yards offshore of the popular beach in the Waikoloa Resort area, where he was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and type.

The swimmer was able to make it to a catamaran that was moored in the bay. A crew aboard the vessel helped the swimmer to “control the bleeding to his upper and lower extremities”.

The patient was eventually transported from the catamaran to the beach by jet-ski, where fire department personnel were waiting. “Patient was treated and transported to the North Hawaii Hospital with injuries to his left hand and the back of his left leg,” the first responders reported.

In December 2022, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was injured after a reported encounter with a 12-foot tiger shark while swimming offshore at the same beach.