Kilauea Volcano Alert Level Changed To ADVISORY
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The eruption of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level has been lowered from WATCH to ADVISORY.

USGS: “The Kīlauea summit eruption has been paused since Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and this reference map depicts the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor in its present noneruptive state. The eruption statistics provided here reflect activity up until the pause, since they are derived from measurements taken during a HVO helicopter overflight on Friday, March 10. Over the course of the eruption, the crater floor rose an average of 43 feet (13 meters) to a new volume-averaged elevation of 2,953 feet (900 meters) above sea level. The full extent of new lava from the eruption is 292 acres (118 hectares); this value is slightly less than that reported on the last eruption reference map, due to remapping of some of the flow margins.”

(BIVN) – The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been lowered from WATCH to ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW, as the eruption at the summit remains paused with no indication that a resumption in activity is imminent.

From the USGS Activity Notice:

Kīlauea is no longer erupting. Lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on March 7 based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor. Sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels.

Accordingly, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is lowering the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW.

Seismicity and deformation patterns remain unsettled. Resumption of eruptive activity may occur in the near future with little or no warning. Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kīlauea.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of renewed activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued.

Hazards are still present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines.

Kīlauea updates will now be issued weekly on Tuesdays.

On March 16, the alert level for Mauna Loa volcano was also downgraded from ADVISORY to NORMAL.