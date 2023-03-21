(BIVN) – The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been lowered from WATCH to ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW, as the eruption at the summit remains paused with no indication that a resumption in activity is imminent.

From the USGS Activity Notice:

Kīlauea is no longer erupting. Lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on March 7 based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor. Sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels.

Accordingly, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is lowering the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW.

Seismicity and deformation patterns remain unsettled. Resumption of eruptive activity may occur in the near future with little or no warning. Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kīlauea.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of renewed activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued.

Hazards are still present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines.