(BIVN) – The beach is open at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay, and warning signs have been removed, after an apparent shark encounter over the weekend left a 62-year-old Utah man injured.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources followed up on the Sunday incident with a news release on Tuesday.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

On Sunday, a 62-year-old Utah man was swimming approximately 200 yards offshore when a shark bit his left hand. While trying to fight off the shark, he felt another bite behind his left knee. After calling out for help, a nearby vessel took him to shore, where the Hawai‘i County Fire Department (HFD) met him and took him to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. Under established protocols, DLNR does not release victims’ names, extent of injuries, or medical condition.

The DLNR says the Division of Aquatic Resources took down the shark warning signs on Monday, and after a Hawaiʻi Fire Department helicopter did not spot any sharks, the beach was reopened to swimmers.