(BIVN) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake that struck in the waters off the south-side of Hawaiʻi island at 6:39 p.m. on Sunday did not generate a tsunami threat for the State or County of Hawaiʻi.

The quake was located in the area of Kama‘ehuakanaloa – the undersea volcano formerly known as Lō‘ihi Seamount – over 30 miles east southeast of Naʻalehu in Kaʻū.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami, but added that some areas on Hawaiʻi may have experienced shaking.

“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a message. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities.”

UPDATE – (8 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in an information statement that “it is unknown whether these events were caused by any volcanic or intrusive activity on Kamaʻehuakanaloa,” but the event had no apparent effect on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

The scientists noted that the earthquake was preceded by Magnitude 3.1 and Magnitude 3.2 earthquakes on the seamount, occurring over the past 12 hours.

Officials added that any residents who have damages they would like to report can complete an online form at hawaiicounty.gov.