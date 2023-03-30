(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney this week provided an update on the status of the 26-year-old woman who was arrested following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Palani Road in early March.
Jacqueline Keanaaina was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week, the Prosecuting Attorney says, on charges of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, attempted burglary, and firearms offenses.
Keanaaina was arrested following the March 10th officer-involved-shooting in Kona that killed 32-year-old Kainoa Kahele-Bishop. The inicdent was connected to the manhunt for 44-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo that ended March 11th with the arrest of Kahihikolo on the Hāmākua coast. A wanted fugitive with numerous outstanding bench warrants, Kahihikolo was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation following a domestic disturbance shooting in Ocean View on Tuesday morning, March 7.
From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Kona woman, 26 year-old Jacqueline Keanaaina, was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week. Keanaaina was charged in relation to two incidents, a March 10, 2023 incident, where Keanaaina was apprehended as a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Palani Road in Kona and a February 26, 2023 attempted burglary incident at a residence on Tiki Lane in Ocean View.
Keanaaina made her initial appearance in Kona Circuit Court on March 28, 2023, and trial was set for August 15, 2023 at 8:30 am before the Honorable Judge Wendy M. DeWeese. She remains in custody in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.
As the Indictment alleges, Keanaaina was charged with 18 offenses including, Attempted Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree, Attempted Burglary in the First Degree, Ownership of Possession of Ammunition Prohibited, Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, Place to Keep Loaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers, Place to Keep Unloaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers, two counts Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited (shotgun and rifle), and eight counts of Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information (credit card and/or debit cards). The most serious offense, Carrying or Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, is a class A felony which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony investigation was led by Detective Jason Foxworthy and assisted by Detectives Len Hamakado and Donovan Kohara, Area II Criminal Investigations Division, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - 26 year-old Jacqueline Keanaaina was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week, and one of the charges carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term.