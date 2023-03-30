(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney this week provided an update on the status of the 26-year-old woman who was arrested following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Palani Road in early March.

Jacqueline Keanaaina was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week, the Prosecuting Attorney says, on charges of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, attempted burglary, and firearms offenses.

Keanaaina was arrested following the March 10th officer-involved-shooting in Kona that killed 32-year-old Kainoa Kahele-Bishop. The inicdent was connected to the manhunt for 44-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo that ended March 11th with the arrest of Kahihikolo on the Hāmākua coast. A wanted fugitive with numerous outstanding bench warrants, Kahihikolo was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation following a domestic disturbance shooting in Ocean View on Tuesday morning, March 7.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney: