(BIVN) – There were 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,263 cases reported on March 29th. Of those, 85 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 129 cases reported last week.

Although case counts have gone down, the Hawai’i Department of Health on Wednesday reported a rise in the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations (DOH chart provided below).



From a health department news release:

The number of total positive COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased over the past week (3/26 – 4/4) from 39 to 74 patients, which is an 89.7% increase. “Our hospitals still have capacity”, says State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.” DOH recommends individuals who have not yet received a bivalent booster to get one. For those who have already received a bivalent booster, there is no need to get another booster at this time; however, an updated recommendation, especially for those at increases risk of severe infection, is expected soon. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested immediately and if positive, to consult with their health care provider regarding treatment. This is especially important for individuals who are over the age of 50 and/or have an underlying medical condition. To find COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in your area, please visit (this website).

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 55 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 16 cases

96771 (Mountain View) – 14 cases

96778 (Pāhoa) – 13 cases

96740 (Kona) – 16 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 4.9%, down from the 5.7% that was reported last week.