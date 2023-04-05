(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have arrested and charged a Puna man following a shooting incident in Hawaiian Acres over the weekend.

Police say 54-year-old Gregory Martin Glaser of Mountain View was charged on Tuesday morning with the following offenses:

Second-degree assault

Attempted first-degree assault

First-degree terroristic threatening

Ownership/possession firearm prohibited

Police say bail for Glaser was set at $70,000.

The incident occurred early Saturday evening, April 1, on Road 2. From a police news release:

The charges against Glaser stem from an incident reported on Saturday evening shortly after 5:00 p.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to a reported affray at a residence on Road 2. Upon arriving on scene, officers detained two individuals. As officers continued to investigate, it was determined one of the men being detained had an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder area. He was treated at the scene and later transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center. The shooting victim was released from Hilo Medical Center after being treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The other man detained was arrested and transported to the Pahoa Police station. He was interviewed by detectives, and later released pending further investigation. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to assist in this investigation, as well as to the Hilo Medical Center to interview the victim with the gunshot wound. According to preliminary accounts of this incident, there was a violent affray involving five to six individuals, several of whom were armed with machetes, when the shooting suspect discharged a firearm and subsequently struck the 36-year-old. During the course of this investigation, detectives identified Glaser as the reported shooter. On Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2023, Glaser was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.