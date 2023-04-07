(BIVN) – Motorists traversing Highway 11 in Kurtistown can now abide by the previous speed limit of 45 mph.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the speed limit will increase on the highway between the intersections with North Ala Road and Old Volcano Road. The speed limit along this stretch if highway was reduced to 35 mph on January 23rd of this year.

“Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Thursday, April 6, the speed limit in the area will be 45 mph in both directions,” the DOT wrote. “After collecting traffic data and input from the community, HDOT will reinstate the previous speed limit. This change will improve traffic flow through the area at an appropriate speed for the rural context of this section of highway.”

“HDOT thanks the community for its patience and input regarding this transition on Volcano Road (Route 11),” the DOT wrote.