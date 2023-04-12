(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting travelers of busy times at airports, and limited parking, as thousands head to Hawai‘i island for the Merrie Monarch Festival.
Crowds are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels, the DOT says, for the prestigious hula competition which runs from April 12 to April 15th. Those heading to the event from neighbor island airports are being advised to “consider catching a ride to the airport, because parking stalls fill up during busy travel times.”
The DOT shared this info on the number of parking stalls at three of the airports that will be feeding into Hilo:
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport = 5,500 stalls
- Kahului Airport = 1,650 stalls
- Lῑhu‘e Airport = 570 stalls
From the Hawaiʻi DOT:
When leaving Hilo, travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before their flight. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has created a series of videos to help you before you go through security checkpoints. See (this website) for a collection and link to additional TSA resources.
Those departing Hilo are also advised to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves, and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD). Warning signs about the fungal disease that has killed more than one million native ʻōhiʻa trees will be posted inside the Hilo Airport (ITO). To learn more about ROD visit the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture page here.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials advise those heading to Merrie Monarch from neighbor island airports to consider catching a ride to the airport, because parking stalls will fill up.