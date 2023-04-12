(BIVN) – The State of Hawai‘i is putting an end to the cat-feeding stations in the parking lot of Queens’ Marketplace in Waikoloa.

From the Hawai‘i DLNR:

The DLNR has directed the removal of cat-feeding stations located at a Hawai‘i Island shopping center, following complaints that the endangered Hawai‘i state bird, the nēnē (Hawaiian goose), are being negatively impacted by the consumption of cat food and close contact with feral cats. While Queens’ Marketplace did not install the feeding stations (located in the back parking lot), it has agreed to remove them. The stations will be returned to the nonprofit organization that feeds the feral cats located throughout the Waikoloa Beach Resort community. In a letter sent to Alexander & Baldwin (A&B), the owner of the Queens’ Marketplace, on Tuesday, DLNR Chair Dawn Chang noted, “The endangered nēnē have been observed consuming the cat food and regularly spending time among the feral cat colony which has resulted in harm to nēnē.”

The DLNR cites numerous potential impacts to the federally threatened species, including:

Cat food is a not a natural diet item for nēnē.

Cat feeding affects the natural behaviors of nēnē, bringing them into close contact with people and roads, exposing them to dangers from vehicles, dogs, feral cats and mongoose.

Feeding ‘habituates’ nēnē to humans, leading to separation from their natural environment and further reliance on feeding stations.

Cats are known carriers of the infection toxoplasmosis which is a leading cause of death for nēnē.

“While we recognize that some members of the community feel a strong attachment to feral cats, DLNR’s mission and mandate is to protect and preserve these endangered and endemic species,” Chang’s letter added.

DLNR says: