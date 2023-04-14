(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials on Friday warned the public about a an elaborate scam involving a fake “failure to appear for jury duty” warrant.

From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary:

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public about a scam involving a man purporting to be a state sheriff and demanding money to take care of a bench warrant associated with failure to appear for jury duty. The man told the victim that if she didn’t pay, she might be subject to jail or a large fine.

The man also told her that after she sent him the money by electronic funds transfer, she needed to appear in front of a judge at a remote court hearing. If she appeared, the judge would make sure she got her money back. When she didn’t receive the Zoom link for the court hearing, she called the man back and the phone was no longer in service.

The Judiciary wants the public to know that it does not have court staff or law enforcement call or email you saying you have an outstanding bench warrant or summons for not showing up for jury duty. Generally all communication is handled through the U.S. mail, unless you called or emailed us to respond to a specific question.

If you get a phone call you suspect is a scam, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.

If you get an email that looks to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, but you did not email us first, do not click on anything and do not reply. Delete it immediately.