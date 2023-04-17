(BIVN) – The cause of a structure fire on Kapehu Street in Pepeʻekeo early Monday morning is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The single story residential structure was fully involved as first responders arrived at 2:53 a.m. HST, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department said. No evacuations were reported.

Units on scene had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m., and the blaze was extinguished twenty minutes later.

The loss is estimated to be about $210,000.