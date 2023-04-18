(BIVN) – The Flood Watch in effect for the State of Hawaiʻi has been expanded to now include Hawaiʻi island, as a cold front brings the threat of heavy rain this evening.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the Flood Watch will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon. “Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday night,” the forecasters said. “The heaviest rain is expected over the slopes of the Kaʻū and Puna Districts.”
At 6:52 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over the southeast slopes of the Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling between Naʻalehu and Pahoa,” the National Weather Service said in a Flood Advisory message. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”
From a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued on Tuesday evening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the State of Hawaii to include Hawaii Island from now through Wednesday. The Watch Area includes the entire island with the heaviest showers expected in Kau and Puna.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding caused by high rainfall. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Due to the Flood Watch the following is advised:
Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
You will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.
