(BIVN) – The Flood Watch in effect for the State of Hawaiʻi has been expanded to now include Hawaiʻi island, as a cold front brings the threat of heavy rain this evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the Flood Watch will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon. “Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday night,” the forecasters said. “The heaviest rain is expected over the slopes of the Kaʻū and Puna Districts.”

At 6:52 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over the southeast slopes of the Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling between Naʻalehu and Pahoa,” the National Weather Service said in a Flood Advisory message. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”

From a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued on Tuesday evening: